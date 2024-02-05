U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaybren Harrison, 325th Operations Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, fills out a daily checklist at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2024. Airfield management handles many tasks including airfield operations, current flight line construction projects, transient aircraft, the birds and wildlife aircraft safety hazard program, airfield driving and overall flight line safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
This work, A proper airfield makes for the best operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A proper airfield makes for the best operations
