A proper airfield makes for the best operations

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaybren Harrison, 325th Operations Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, fills out a daily checklist at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 23, 2024. Airfield management handles many tasks including airfield operations, current flight line construction projects, transient aircraft, the birds and wildlife aircraft safety hazard program, airfield driving and overall flight line safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    ACC
    Airfield Management
    Tyndall
    Airfield Operations
    FOD Check
    325 OSS

