Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 15:18 Photo ID: 8227831 VIRIN: 240123-F-BE826-1208 Resolution: 5978x3977 Size: 6.07 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A proper airfield makes for the best operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.