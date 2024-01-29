Col. Reid Furman (left), U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, presents Michael Ebling, Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior and for Sports, with an Army coin to represent the strong bond between the U.S. and Germany in Baumholder, Jan. 29.
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior [Image 6 of 6], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior
