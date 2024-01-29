Mr. Jae Kim, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz deputy garrison manager (left) provided details on building and demolition plans and locations to Michael Ebling, Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior and for Sports (center) and Col. Reid Furman, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, during a guided tour on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, Jan. 29.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 01:50
|Photo ID:
|8226771
|VIRIN:
|240129-A-JM046-2750
|Resolution:
|5401x3858
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior [Image 6 of 6], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT