USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior

Michael Ebling, Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior and for Sports, visited Smith Barracks and Wetzel Kaserne in Baumholder, Germany, Jan. 29. The visit focused on outlining garrison’s services, infrastructure, and missions, with a particular emphasis on the new construction and renovation projects on Baumholder.

From left: John Constance, program manager for “Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz! Our neighbors from the USA”; Carsten Göller, Head of Division for Military Affairs; Bernd Alsfasser, Baumholder district mayor; Jae Kim, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz deputy garrison manager; Michael Ebling, Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior and for Sports; Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander; Guenther Jung, Baumholder city mayor; Paul Hossenlopp, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz deputy garrison commander; and Petra Lessoing, host nation advisor.

