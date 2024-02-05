Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 01:50 Photo ID: 8226770 VIRIN: 240129-A-JM046-7198 Resolution: 3919x3135 Size: 887.54 KB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior [Image 6 of 6], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.