Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior [Image 2 of 6]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander (left) briefs Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior and for Sports Michael Ebling on the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s services, infrastructure, and missions at Baumholder, Germany, Jan. 29.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 01:50
    Photo ID: 8226770
    VIRIN: 240129-A-JM046-7198
    Resolution: 3919x3135
    Size: 887.54 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior [Image 6 of 6], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOI
    Baumholder
    BMC
    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT