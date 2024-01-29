Michael Ebling, Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior and for Sports presents Jae Kim, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz deputy garrison manager with the "Willkommen in Rheinland-Pfalz (WIR)" Appreciation Award for his dedicated efforts in strengthening German-American relations at Baumholder, Germany, Jan. 29. (From left: Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, Jae Kim, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz deputy garrison manager, Minister Michael Ebling, and John Constance, program manager for “Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz! Our neighbors from the USA.”
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 01:50
|Photo ID:
|8226773
|VIRIN:
|240129-A-JM046-9251
|Resolution:
|4858x3886
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior [Image 6 of 6], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT