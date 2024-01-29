Michael Ebling, Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior and for Sports presents Jae Kim, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz deputy garrison manager with the "Willkommen in Rheinland-Pfalz (WIR)" Appreciation Award for his dedicated efforts in strengthening German-American relations at Baumholder, Germany, Jan. 29. (From left: Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, Jae Kim, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz deputy garrison manager, Minister Michael Ebling, and John Constance, program manager for “Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz! Our neighbors from the USA.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 01:50 Photo ID: 8226773 VIRIN: 240129-A-JM046-9251 Resolution: 4858x3886 Size: 1.99 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders outline future vision for Baumholder Military Community during visit from Rheinland-Palatinate Minister of the Interior [Image 6 of 6], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.