    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center [Image 17 of 21]

    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center

    CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240204-N-PN185-1017 - Cedar Park, Texas (Feb. 4, 2024) An audience member at the United States Navy Band’s 2024 national tour concert at the Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center stands as the Navy Band plays the service songs from the six uniformed services of the United States armed forces. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 23:14
    Location: CEDAR PARK, TX, US
    This work, United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center [Image 21 of 21], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

