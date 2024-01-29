Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center [Image 20 of 21]

    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center

    CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Eric Brown 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240204-N-PN185-1021 - Cedar Park, Texas (Feb. 4, 2024) Captain Kenneth Collins, the commanding officer/leader of the United States Navy Band, speaks with audience members following the Navy Band’s 2024 national tour concert at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center. The Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 performances for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 23:14
    Photo ID: 8226647
    VIRIN: 240204-N-PN185-1021
    Resolution: 6264x4176
    Size: 14.95 MB
    Location: CEDAR PARK, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center [Image 21 of 21], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center
    United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT