United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center

240204-N-PN185-1018 - Cedar Park, Texas (Feb. 4, 2024) A local French horn student poses with the United States Navy Band’s French horn section following the Navy Band’s 2024 national tour concert at the Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center. The Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 performances for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

