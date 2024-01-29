United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center

240204-N-PN185-1019 - Cedar Park, Texas (Feb. 4, 2024) Captain Kenneth Collins, the commanding officer/leader of the United States Navy Band, poses with a local student following the Navy Band’s 2024 national tour concert at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center. The Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 performances for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)

