240204-N-PN185-1020 - Cedar Park, Texas (Feb. 4, 2024) Chief Musician Jennifer Stokes, from Webster Groves, Missouri, speaks with an audience member following the Navy Band’s 2024 national tour concert at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center. The Navy Band will travel 2500 ground miles over 18 days to 7 states, giving 12 public concerts as well as 5 performances for students in schools. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Musician Eric Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 23:14
|Photo ID:
|8226648
|VIRIN:
|240204-N-PN185-1020
|Resolution:
|6411x4274
|Size:
|18.23 MB
|Location:
|CEDAR PARK, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Navy Band performs at Cedar Park High School Performing Arts Center [Image 21 of 21], by CPO Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT