Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Hosts ROK CNO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2024) Republic of Korea Chief of Naval
Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo prepares to operate an Operational Flight
Trainer (OFT) in the Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 Integrated Training Center
(ITC) during a scheduled visit and tour, Feb. 2. During the
counterpart visit, Yang toured different facilities, received demonstrations
on a variety of capabilities, and conducted meetings with senior U.S. Navy
leaders to discuss maritime security cooperation, interoperability, and
readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class
Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 13:39
|Photo ID:
|8221922
|VIRIN:
|240202-N-MT581-1152
|Resolution:
|4461x3132
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
