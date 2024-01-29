Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Hosts ROK CNO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2024) Republic of Korea Chief of Naval

Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo prepares to operate an Operational Flight

Trainer (OFT) in the Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 Integrated Training Center

(ITC) during a scheduled visit and tour, Feb. 2. During the

counterpart visit, Yang toured different facilities, received demonstrations

on a variety of capabilities, and conducted meetings with senior U.S. Navy

leaders to discuss maritime security cooperation, interoperability, and

readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class

Curtis D. Spencer)

