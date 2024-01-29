Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Hosts ROK CNO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2024) Republic of Korea Chief of Naval

Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo receives an interoperability brief from with

Capt. Derrick Eastman, commanding officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, during a

scheduled visit and tour, Feb. 2. During the counterpart visit, Yang

toured different facilities, received demonstrations on a variety of

capabilities, and conducted meetings with senior U.S. Navy leaders to

discuss maritime security cooperation, interoperability, and readiness.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D.

Spencer)

