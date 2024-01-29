JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2024) Republic of Korea Chief of Naval
Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo receives an interoperability brief from with
Capt. Derrick Eastman, commanding officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, during a
scheduled visit and tour, Feb. 2. During the counterpart visit, Yang
toured different facilities, received demonstrations on a variety of
capabilities, and conducted meetings with senior U.S. Navy leaders to
discuss maritime security cooperation, interoperability, and readiness.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Curtis D.
Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 13:39
|Photo ID:
|8221918
|VIRIN:
|240202-N-MT581-1071
|Resolution:
|4465x2996
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Hosts ROK CNO [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT