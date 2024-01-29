Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Hosts ROK CNO [Image 1 of 7]

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Hosts ROK CNO

    JACKSONVILE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Spencer 

    Patrol Squadron 30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2024) Republic of Korea Chief of Naval
    Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo greets Capt. Derrick Eastman, commanding
    officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, during a scheduled visit and tour, Feb. 2.
    During the counterpart visit, Yang toured different facilities,
    received demonstrations on a variety of capabilities, and conducted meetings
    with senior U.S. Navy leaders to discuss maritime security cooperation,
    interoperability, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
    Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 13:39
    Photo ID: 8221917
    VIRIN: 240202-N-MT581-1052
    Resolution: 2386x2237
    Size: 859.19 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILE, FL, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Hosts ROK CNO [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Hosts ROK CNO
    TAGS

    ROK
    US Navy
    VP 30
    PATRON 30
    Win Everyday B Great
    The Pro's Nest

