Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Hosts ROK CNO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2024) Republic of Korea Chief of Naval

Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo greets Capt. Derrick Eastman, commanding

officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, during a scheduled visit and tour, Feb. 2.

During the counterpart visit, Yang toured different facilities,

received demonstrations on a variety of capabilities, and conducted meetings

with senior U.S. Navy leaders to discuss maritime security cooperation,

interoperability, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication

Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer)

Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Location: JACKSONVILE, FL, US