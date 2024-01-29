JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2024) Republic of Korea Chief of Naval
Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo speaks with Capt. Derrick Eastman, commanding
officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 30, during a scheduled visit and tour, Feb. 2.
During the counterpart visit, Yang toured different facilities,
received demonstrations on a variety of capabilities, and conducted meetings
with senior U.S. Navy leaders to discuss maritime security cooperation,
interoperability, and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
Specialist 1st Class Curtis D. Spencer)
This work, Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 Hosts ROK CNO [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
