Defense Health Network Europe leader visit to Naval Hospital Rota Spain

Littleton, Colorado native Lt. Cmdr. Allison Eubanks, the OB/GYN clinic department head, assigned to Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, shares successes related to hospital blood product capabilities and the ongoing efforts to address women’s reproductive health priorities within Navy Medicine, with Defense Health Network Europe leaders, Director Brigadier General Giraud, Command Sergeant Major Sergeant Major Jesus Gonzalez, and Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Peter Breed. (U.S. photo by Cmdr. Jenny Paul)
