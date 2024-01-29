Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Health Network Europe leader visit to Naval Hospital Rota Spain

    Defense Health Network Europe leader visit to Naval Hospital Rota Spain

    SPAIN

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Cmdr. Jenny Paul 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    Littleton, Colorado native Lt. Cmdr. Allison Eubanks, the OB/GYN clinic department head, assigned to Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, shares successes related to hospital blood product capabilities and the ongoing efforts to address women’s reproductive health priorities within Navy Medicine, with Defense Health Network Europe leaders, Director Brigadier General Giraud, Command Sergeant Major Sergeant Major Jesus Gonzalez, and Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Peter Breed. (U.S. photo by Cmdr. Jenny Paul)

    This work, Defense Health Network Europe leader visit to Naval Hospital Rota Spain [Image 5 of 5], by CDR Jenny Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

