Director, Defense Health Network Europe, Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, shakes hands with Lt. Cmdr Angela Kaczmarek, a native of Greene, Ohio, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, during a visit to Naval Hospital Rota, Jan. 3, 2024. Giraud toured the military treatment facility, which provides clinical support services within the overseas environment.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 04:06
|Photo ID:
|8221260
|VIRIN:
|240103-N-JO616-6659
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Health Network Europe leader visit to Naval Hospital Rota Spain [Image 5 of 5], by CDR Jenny Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT