    Defense Health Network Europe leadership visit to Naval Hospital Rota [Image 1 of 5]

    SPAIN

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Cmdr. Jenny Paul 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    Lt. Cmdr. Gregory Regts, Department Head for the Behavioral Health Services, discusses with Defense Health Agency Europe leaders, Director, Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, and Command Master Sergeant, Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez, and Commanding Officer, Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota and Director, Naval Hospital Rota, Capt. William Scouten, the on the growth of mental health service capabilities with the addition of a Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team (SPRINT) in the Rota area of responsibility. SPRINT provides short-term mental health support to commands and military assets following traumatic event, to prevent long-term psychiatric concerns. (U.S. photo by Cmdr. Jenny Paul)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 04:06
    This work, Defense Health Network Europe leadership visit to Naval Hospital Rota [Image 5 of 5], by CDR Jenny Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

