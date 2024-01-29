Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Health Network Europe leader visit to Naval Hospital Rota Spain [Image 3 of 5]

    Defense Health Network Europe leader visit to Naval Hospital Rota Spain

    SPAIN

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Cmdr. Jenny Paul 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    Director, Defense Health Network Europe, Brigadier General Roger Giraud takes a group photo with five Naval Hospital Rota staff members recognized for their impactful contributions to the commands mission and vision goals. Pictured include Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alyssa Francher, a native of Blakely, Georgia, Lt. Ryan Twaddle, a native of Lisle, Illinois, Lt. Eloise Bacon, a native of Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, Mr. Corban Irwin, a native of Trenton, North Dakota, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Fallon Ginsberg, a native of Fallon, Nevada. (U.S. photo by Cmdr. Jenny Paul)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 04:06
    This work, Defense Health Network Europe leader visit to Naval Hospital Rota Spain [Image 5 of 5], by CDR Jenny Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

