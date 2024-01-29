Defense Health Network Europe leader visit to Naval Hospital Rota Spain

Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Director, Defense Health Network Europe and Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez, Command Sergeant Major, Medical Readiness Command, Europe, spoke with Emergency Department staff on emergency transport capabilities and local partnerships with host nation ambulance services during a tour of Naval Hospital Rota. (U.S. photo by Cmdr. Jenny Paul)
