    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Emma Sims (right), a deck watch officer on USCG Cutter Lawrence Lawson (WPC-1120), and Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel White, a lead electronics technician on the USCGC, encourage kids to use their listening skills during a Learn D.C. tour on the USCGC at the D.C. Harbor Patrol Fireboat Pier in Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2024. The USCGC Lawrence Lawson ship enforces fishery regulations in the mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)

