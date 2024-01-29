U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Keith Nicholson, captain of the USCG Cutter Lawrence Lawson (WPC-1120), guides Learn D.C. students to a teaching station during a ship tour at the D.C. Harbor Patrol Fireboat Pier in Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2024. The USCGC Lawrence Lawson is the nation’s 20th fast response cutter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)

