U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Keith Nicholson, captain of the USCG Cutter Lawrence Lawson (WPC-1120), guides Learn D.C. students to a teaching station during a ship tour at the D.C. Harbor Patrol Fireboat Pier in Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2024. The USCGC Lawrence Lawson is the nation’s 20th fast response cutter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 11:22
|Photo ID:
|8219800
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-OU358-1002
|Resolution:
|4664x3731
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT