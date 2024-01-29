U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Christiano Patinella, a machinery technician on the USCG Cutter Lawrence Lawson (WPC-1120), dons a Learn D.C. student in fireman gear during a tour at the D.C. Harbor Patrol Fireboat Pier in Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2024. The USCGC Lawrence Lawson has been operational since 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 11:22
|Photo ID:
|8219803
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-OU358-3435
|Resolution:
|3862x3090
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT