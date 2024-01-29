U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Ernest Ajinung, a boatswain’s mate on the USCG Cutter Lawrence Lawson (WPC-1120), educates students from Learn D.C. how to throw a floating rope during a tour of the USCGC at the D.C. Harbor Patrol Fireboat Pier in Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2024. Rope throwing, also known as “heaving a line” uses a floating rope to help people in distress in open water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 11:22 Photo ID: 8219802 VIRIN: 240126-F-OU358-7986 Resolution: 4276x3421 Size: 1.37 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.