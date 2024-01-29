U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Ernest Ajinung, a boatswain’s mate on the USCG Cutter Lawrence Lawson (WPC-1120), educates students from Learn D.C. how to throw a floating rope during a tour of the USCGC at the D.C. Harbor Patrol Fireboat Pier in Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2024. Rope throwing, also known as “heaving a line” uses a floating rope to help people in distress in open water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 11:22
|Photo ID:
|8219802
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-OU358-7986
|Resolution:
|4276x3421
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
