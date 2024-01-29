U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Wheeler, a machinery technician 1st class Sean Wheeler, in the engineering department on the USCG Cutter Lawrence Lawson (WPC-1120), and Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel White, a lead electronics technician on the USCGC, teach Learn D.C. students about the USCGC as they prepare to give a tour at the D.C. Harbor Patrol Fireboat Pier in Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2024. The tour was a part of a community engagement initiative for the USCG to engage with elementary schools in the Washington, D.C. area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)

