U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Wheeler, a machinery technician 1st class Sean Wheeler, in the engineering department on the USCG Cutter Lawrence Lawson (WPC-1120), and Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel White, a lead electronics technician on the USCGC, teach Learn D.C. students about the USCGC as they prepare to give a tour at the D.C. Harbor Patrol Fireboat Pier in Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2024. The tour was a part of a community engagement initiative for the USCG to engage with elementary schools in the Washington, D.C. area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 11:22
|Photo ID:
|8219799
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-OU358-3461
|Resolution:
|3763x3010
|Size:
|825.03 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
