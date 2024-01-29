Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Wheeler, a machinery technician 1st class Sean Wheeler, in the engineering department on the USCG Cutter Lawrence Lawson (WPC-1120), and Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel White, a lead electronics technician on the USCGC, teach Learn D.C. students about the USCGC as they prepare to give a tour at the D.C. Harbor Patrol Fireboat Pier in Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2024. The tour was a part of a community engagement initiative for the USCG to engage with elementary schools in the Washington, D.C. area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 11:22
    Photo ID: 8219799
    VIRIN: 240126-F-OU358-3461
    Resolution: 3763x3010
    Size: 825.03 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students
    U.S. Coast Guard hosts Learn D.C. students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCGC
    Coast Guard
    Lawrence Lawson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT