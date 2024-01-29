U.S. Air Force Maj. David Tipton, 74th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, practices a proper landing fall during emergency parachute training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26, 2024. Ejection seat pilots are required to attend training yearly to ensure they’re able to properly eject and land in case of emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 07:52 Photo ID: 8219326 VIRIN: 240126-F-HU126-1106 Resolution: 7336x4891 Size: 22.15 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pilots participate in emergency parachute training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.