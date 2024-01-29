Pilots participate in emergency parachute training

U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 23rd Wing, participate in emergency parachute training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26, 2024. The virtual reality parachute simulator allows instructors to enter a variety of scenarios and malfunctions for pilots to work through to conduct a safe landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

Date Taken: 01.26.2024
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US