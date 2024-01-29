U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 23rd Wing, participate in emergency parachute training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26, 2024. The virtual reality parachute simulator allows instructors to enter a variety of scenarios and malfunctions for pilots to work through to conduct a safe landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 07:54
|Photo ID:
|8219322
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-HU126-1064
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.15 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pilots participate in emergency parachute training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
