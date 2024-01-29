U.S. Air Force Capt. Nico Del Pozo, 75th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, participates in emergency parachute training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26, 2024. The Personnel Lowering Device consists of three pieces; a safety snap hook, a steel o-ring and a braking device. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 07:53
|Photo ID:
|8219324
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-HU126-1093
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|26.04 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pilots participate in emergency parachute training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
