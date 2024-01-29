Pilots participate in emergency parachute training

U.S. Air Force Maj. David Tipton, 74th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, participates in emergency parachute training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26, 2024. Pilots were trained on the use of a Personnel Lowering Device with lines which are 150 feet long and designed to allow the pilot to lower themselves safely to the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

