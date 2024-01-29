Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilots participate in emergency parachute training [Image 5 of 8]

    Pilots participate in emergency parachute training

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nico Del Pozo, 75th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, participates in emergency parachute training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26, 2024. Virtual reality parachute simulators provide realistic training experiences for pilots. These simulators utilize immersive VR technology to replicate the feeling and scenarios of a parachute jump without the need to leave the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 07:53
    Photo ID: 8219323
    VIRIN: 240126-F-HU126-1125
    Resolution: 7229x4819
    Size: 19.08 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Pilots participate in emergency parachute training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

