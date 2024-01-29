Pilots participate in emergency parachute training

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nico Del Pozo, 75th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, participates in emergency parachute training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26, 2024. Virtual reality parachute simulators provide realistic training experiences for pilots. These simulators utilize immersive VR technology to replicate the feeling and scenarios of a parachute jump without the need to leave the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

