DDG 115 MAN OVERBOARD DRILL

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) board a rigid hull inflatable boat (RIB) during a man overboard drill. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 02:01
|Photo ID:
|8219034
|VIRIN:
|240126-N-BS159-2022
|Resolution:
|4605x2727
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
