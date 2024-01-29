YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 29, 2024) Sailors simulate fighting a fire during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 02:01 Photo ID: 8219047 VIRIN: 240129-N-BS159-1021 Resolution: 3945x3302 Size: 1.13 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DDG 115 CRASH AND SALVAGE DRILL [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.