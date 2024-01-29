YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 27, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) dress-out to combat simulated fires during a General Quarters drill. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 02:01
|Photo ID:
|8219031
|VIRIN:
|240127-N-BS159-1044
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DDG 115 GQ DRILL [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
