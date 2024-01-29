Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DDG 115 Crash and Salvage Drill [Image 3 of 17]

    DDG 115 Crash and Salvage Drill

    JAPAN

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 29, 2024) Sailors simulate fighting a fire during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 02:01
    Photo ID: 8219030
    VIRIN: 240129-N-BS159-1083
    Resolution: 5738x3912
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDG 115 Crash and Salvage Drill [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DDG115 Man Overboard Drill
    DDG115 Sea and Anchor
    DDG 115 Crash and Salvage Drill
    DDG 115 GQ DRILL
    DDG 115 Sea and Anchor
    DDG 115 SEA AND ANCHOR
    DDG 115 MAN OVERBOARD DRILL
    DDG 115 GQ DRILL
    DDG 115 CRASH AND SALVAGE DRILL
    DDG 115 FOD WALK DOWN
    DDG 115 CRASH AND SALVAGE DRILL
    DDG 115 CRASH AND SALVAGE DRILL
    DDG 115 CRASH AND SALVAGE DRILL
    DDG 115 CRASH AND SALVAGE DRILL
    DDG 115 MAIN SPACE FIRE DRILL
    DDG 115 MAIN SPACE FIRE DRILL
    DDG 115 CRASH AND SALVAGE DRILL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    drill
    crash and salvage
    ddg 115
    rpr

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT