DDG115 Sea and Anchor

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) secure from Sea and Anchor detail after departing Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a routine deployment in support of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)
|01.26.2024
|02.01.2024 02:01
|8219029
|240126-N-BS159-1010
|5807x3609
|1.54 MB
|JP
|3
|0
