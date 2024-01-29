PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Giglio, a 36th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, shoots a smoke grenade during a Recovery of Air Bases Denied by Ordnance (RADBO) truck demonstration Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam, Jan. 30, 2024. The demonstration was to showcase a new laser capability to allies and sister service members. The laser is mounted on top of the RADBO truck to dispose of explosives in a safer and more efficient manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

Date Taken: 01.30.2024