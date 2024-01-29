PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser

A Recovery of Air Bases Denied by Ordnance (RADBO) truck sits before a demonstration at Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam, Jan. 30, 2024. There is a laser mounted on top of the RADBO truck to dispose of explosives in a safe and efficient manner. The RADBO truck itself was designed to reduce hazard and protect service members as the laser disposes of ordnances on an airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

