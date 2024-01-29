Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser [Image 1 of 5]

    PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A Recovery of Air Bases Denied by Ordnance (RADBO) truck sits before a demonstration at Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam, Jan. 30, 2024. There is a laser mounted on top of the RADBO truck to dispose of explosives in a safe and efficient manner. The RADBO truck itself was designed to reduce hazard and protect service members as the laser disposes of ordnances on an airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 18:13
    Photo ID: 8218298
    VIRIN: 240130-F-CX880-1007
    Resolution: 4044x2696
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM

