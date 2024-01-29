A smoke grenade burns during a demonstration at Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam, Jan. 30, 2024. A laser mounted on top of a Recovery of Air Bases Denied by Ordnance truck was showcased to allies and sister service members. The laser disposes of explosives in a safe and efficient manner while the RADBO truck itself reduces hazard and protects service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 18:13 Photo ID: 8218301 VIRIN: 240130-F-CX880-1221 Resolution: 3756x2504 Size: 5.19 MB Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.