    PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser [Image 4 of 5]

    PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A smoke grenade burns during a demonstration at Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam, Jan. 30, 2024. A laser mounted on top of a Recovery of Air Bases Denied by Ordnance truck was showcased to allies and sister service members. The laser disposes of explosives in a safe and efficient manner while the RADBO truck itself reduces hazard and protects service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 18:13
    Photo ID: 8218301
    VIRIN: 240130-F-CX880-1221
    Resolution: 3756x2504
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Web Views: 1
    This work, PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM

