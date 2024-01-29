A smoke grenade burns during a demonstration at Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam, Jan. 30, 2024. A laser mounted on top of a Recovery of Air Bases Denied by Ordnance truck was showcased to allies and sister service members. The laser disposes of explosives in a safe and efficient manner while the RADBO truck itself reduces hazard and protects service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 18:13
|Photo ID:
|8218301
|VIRIN:
|240130-F-CX880-1221
|Resolution:
|3756x2504
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT