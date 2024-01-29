PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Schmidt, 554th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) contingency instructor, gives a safety brief before a Recovery of Air Bases Denied by Ordnance demonstration at Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam, Jan. 30, 2024. The demonstration is the first at Andersen and it showcased an EOD capability that has been in progress for approximately 20 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

