Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser [Image 3 of 5]

    PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Giglio, a 36th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, prepares to shoot a smoke grenade using a control that signals a laser mounted on a Recovery of Air Bases Denied by Ordnance (RADBO) truck during a demonstration at Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam, Jan. 30, 2024. The demonstration is the first time Andersen Air Force Base has exercised the RADBO truck and laser capabilities. The RADBO truck itself was designed to reduce hazard and protect service members as the laser disposes of ordnances on an airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 18:13
    Photo ID: 8218300
    VIRIN: 240130-F-CX880-1046
    Resolution: 3993x2662
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser
    PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser
    PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser
    PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser
    PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT