PACAF, 36th Wing newly implements RADBO truck with laser

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Giglio, a 36th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, prepares to shoot a smoke grenade using a control that signals a laser mounted on a Recovery of Air Bases Denied by Ordnance (RADBO) truck during a demonstration at Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam, Jan. 30, 2024. The demonstration is the first time Andersen Air Force Base has exercised the RADBO truck and laser capabilities. The RADBO truck itself was designed to reduce hazard and protect service members as the laser disposes of ordnances on an airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

