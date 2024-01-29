Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Airman Bryant Randolph, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), dresses out on the pier for a damage control assessment aboard Essex in San Diego, Jan. 25, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Emmanuel Mathews)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

