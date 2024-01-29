USS Essex In-Port Operations

Damage Controlman 2nd Class Xavier Hatton-Franklin, left, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Pineda, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), participate in a damage control assessment aboard Essex in San Diego, Jan. 25, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)

