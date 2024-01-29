Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Damage Controlman 2nd Class Xavier Hatton-Franklin, left, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Pineda, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), participate in a damage control assessment aboard Essex in San Diego, Jan. 25, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 12:01
    Photo ID: 8217654
    VIRIN: 240125-N-KF697-1126
    Resolution: 5493x4245
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

