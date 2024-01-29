USS Essex In-Port Operations

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) check in with accountability on the pier during a damage control assessment aboard Essex in San Diego, Jan. 25, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Emmanuel Mathews)
|01.25.2024
|01.31.2024 12:01
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
