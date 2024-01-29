Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and Federal Fire Department San Diego firefighters return to the pier during a damage control assessment aboard Essex in San Diego, Jan. 25, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Emmanuel Mathews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 12:01 Photo ID: 8217649 VIRIN: 240125-N-EY279-1477 Resolution: 5703x3688 Size: 1013.23 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.