USS Essex In-Port Operations

Machinist Mate 2nd Class Christopher White, left, Ensign Aizlyn Zupkus, center, and Chief Aviation Boatswains Mate (Fuels) Isaac Baiden, right, all assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), participate in a damage control assessment aboard Essex in San Diego, Jan. 25, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)

