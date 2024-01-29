U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Alberto Rodriguez and Raven Fiorelli, 51st Security Forces Defenders, detain a member of simulated opposing forces during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2024. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.1297 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 00:29 Photo ID: 8215127 VIRIN: 240128-F-VU029-1162 Resolution: 3808x2720 Size: 737.01 KB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.