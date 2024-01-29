U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Raven Fiorelli, 51st Security Forces Squadron physical security non-commissioned officer in charge, communicates over a radio during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2024. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow-on forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.1324 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 00:29 Photo ID: 8215128 VIRIN: 240128-F-VU029-1174 Resolution: 3780x2700 Size: 653.48 KB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.