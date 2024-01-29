Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense [Image 4 of 4]

    BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.30.1324

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Raven Fiorelli, 51st Security Forces Squadron physical security non-commissioned officer in charge, communicates over a radio during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2024. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow-on forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.1324
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 00:29
    Photo ID: 8215128
    VIRIN: 240128-F-VU029-1174
    Resolution: 3780x2700
    Size: 653.48 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense
    BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense
    BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense
    BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training
    base defense
    drone
    Beverly Midnight
    51st SFS
    BM24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT