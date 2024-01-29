BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense

A drone carrying an unexploded ordnance is flown by simulated opposing forces during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2024. The 51st Security Forces Squadron Defenders used this scenario as an opportunity to train on base defense as operation of unmanned aircraft systems on military installations is prohibited. The Defenders continuously train to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

