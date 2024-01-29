Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense [Image 1 of 4]

    BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.0395

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A drone carrying an unexploded ordnance is flown by simulated opposing forces during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2024. The 51st Security Forces Squadron Defenders used this scenario as an opportunity to train on base defense as operation of unmanned aircraft systems on military installations is prohibited. The Defenders continuously train to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    TAGS

    training
    base defense
    drone
    Beverly Midnight
    51st SFS
    BM24-1

