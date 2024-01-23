Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense [Image 2 of 4]

    BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.0798

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jihyuk Kim, 51st Security Forces Squadron ground intelligence non-commissioned officer in charge, simulates as opposing forces while operating a drone during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2024. During the scenario, the 51st SFS Defenders were required to counter the drone and maintain base defense. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.0798
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 00:29
    Photo ID: 8215126
    VIRIN: 240128-F-VU029-1100
    Resolution: 3143x2245
    Size: 525.52 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense
    BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense
    BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense
    BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training
    base defense
    drone
    Beverly Midnight
    51st SFS
    BM24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT