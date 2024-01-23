U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jihyuk Kim, 51st Security Forces Squadron ground intelligence non-commissioned officer in charge, simulates as opposing forces while operating a drone during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2024. During the scenario, the 51st SFS Defenders were required to counter the drone and maintain base defense. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
This work, BM24-1 kicks off; 51st SFS practices base defense [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.